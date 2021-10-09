Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

MOD opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $18.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $603.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.73.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

