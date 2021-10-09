Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1,095.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 602,761 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.28.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

