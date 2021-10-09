Fundamental Research Boosts Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) Price Target to C$1.11

Azarga Uranium (TSE:AZZ) had its price target upped by Fundamental Research from C$1.03 to C$1.11 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Fundamental Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AZZ opened at C$0.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.23 million and a P/E ratio of -49.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.36. Azarga Uranium has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other news, Senior Officer John Mays sold 275,000 shares of Azarga Uranium stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$165,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at C$132,000.

Azarga Uranium Corp. operates as an integrated uranium exploration and development company in the United States and the Kyrgyz Republic. The company owns 100% interests in the Dewey Burdock project covering an area of approximately 12,613 acres of surface rights and 16,962 net mineral acres located in South Dakota; Dewey Terrace project covering an area of approximately 1,874 acres of surface rights and 7,514 acres of mineral rights located in Weston and Niobrara counties of Wyoming; and Gas Hills project covering an area of approximately 1,280 surface acres and 12,960 net mineral acres located in Natrona and Fremont Counties, Riverton, Wyoming.

