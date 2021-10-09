Fundamental Research Boosts East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Price Target to C$0.68

East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research from C$0.54 to C$0.68 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

East Africa Metals stock opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.80 million and a P/E ratio of -15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. East Africa Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.58.

East Africa Metals Company Profile

East Africa Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and sale of base and precious mineral resource properties in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and zinc deposits.

