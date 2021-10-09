Fundamental Research Boosts East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) Price Target to C$0.68

East Africa Metals (CVE:EAM) had its target price boosted by Fundamental Research from C$0.54 to C$0.68 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
East Africa Metals stock opened at C$0.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$60.80 million and a P/E ratio of -15.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.31. East Africa Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.14 and a twelve month high of C$0.58.
East Africa Metals Company Profile
