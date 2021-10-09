Fusion Hits Market Capitalization of $44.68 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Fusion coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001161 BTC on major exchanges. Fusion has a total market cap of $44.68 million and approximately $4.14 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fusion has traded up 23.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,989.07 or 0.99803365 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Fusion Profile

Fusion (FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,823,970 coins. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

