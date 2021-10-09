FY2021 EPS Estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. Lifted by William Blair (NASDAQ:ATRA)

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) – William Blair increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report released on Monday, October 4th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.45). William Blair also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.02) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atara Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

NASDAQ:ATRA opened at $17.05 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.81 and a 12-month high of $28.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATRA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $152,000.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $44,844.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,953.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock valued at $462,304 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

