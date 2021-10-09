FY2021 EPS Estimates for Calibre Mining Corp. Cut by Cormark (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Stock analysts at Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calibre Mining in a report released on Thursday, October 7th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.28.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$96.80 million for the quarter.

CXB has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CXB opened at C$1.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.73. Calibre Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.26 and a 52-week high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$468.06 million and a P/E ratio of 4.63.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.