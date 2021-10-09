FY2021 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Cut by Analyst

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for HBT Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.15 million. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 31.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HBT Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $16.39 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $11.97 and a 52-week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $448.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 155.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

