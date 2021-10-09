FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Issued By Cormark

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Cormark currently has a “NA” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

AYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, September 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.25 price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

AYA stock opened at C$8.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.74. The stock has a market cap of C$900.86 million and a P/E ratio of -722.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Aya Gold & Silver has a 12 month low of C$2.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.85.

In other news, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.82, for a total value of C$88,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,675,800.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

