GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Receives $65.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) have been given an average recommendation of “Sell” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GME. Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th.

GME stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.68. 818,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,888,912. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.88 and a beta of -2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.57. GameStop has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $483.00.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.40) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GameStop will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GameStop by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

