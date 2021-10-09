GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.05). GDS posted earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.46). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on GDS. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in GDS by 11.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 216,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,518,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GDS by 318.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of GDS by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 249,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 11,423 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GDS by 8.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 28,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GDS by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. 56.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $59.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.64. GDS has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

