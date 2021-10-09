Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.57.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $12,210,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $94,124,000 after buying an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 593,238 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after purchasing an additional 277,753 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after purchasing an additional 827,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,772,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.10. 367,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 871,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.00. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $6.38 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.51 million. Research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -114.29%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.