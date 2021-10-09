Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is a ship owning company. It transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes along shipping routes. The company owned fleet of dry cargo vessels which consists of Capesize, Panamax, Ultramax, Supramax, Handymax and Handysize vessels. Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is based in New York, United States. “

GNK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.57.

NYSE GNK opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $800.61 million, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -114.29%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 923,739 shares of company stock valued at $16,667,820. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after purchasing an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 144.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,595 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at $3,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

