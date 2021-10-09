General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,921,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 143,483 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $738,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,309,000. 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 58,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,105,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.45.

Shares of GD stock opened at $202.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $206.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

