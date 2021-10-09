Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $340.61 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) will report $340.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $355.20 million and the lowest is $333.04 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $273.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.43 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Genmab A/S.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $319.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.28 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 34.37%.

GMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,225,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 597,691 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the first quarter worth $3,977,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 31.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

GMAB stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.90. The stock had a trading volume of 235,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,339. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

