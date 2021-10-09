Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.36.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Get Gentex alerts:

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Gentex during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.31. 1,232,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447,964. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a 1-year low of $26.90 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a net margin of 24.03% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.