Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gentherm Inc. is a developer and marketer of innovative thermal management technologies for a broad range of heating and cooling and temperature control applications. The Company offers heated seating, climate seating, electronics, and cables for the automotive markets. It is also building thermoelectric generators to capture the heat and convert it into electricity for various applications in automotive, industrial, and materials sectors. Gentherm Inc., formerly known as Amerigon Incorporated, is based in Northville, Michigan. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on THRM. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.80.

THRM stock opened at $87.01 on Thursday. Gentherm has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $88.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.35 and a 200-day moving average of $76.11.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $68,945.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock valued at $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Gentherm by 5.6% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Gentherm by 38.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

