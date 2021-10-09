Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 54,774 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,217,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,774 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.91% of Rockwell Automation worth $633,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of ROK opened at $301.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.69. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.68 and a twelve month high of $327.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $313.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.62.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 2,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.20, for a total value of $840,808.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,146,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total transaction of $2,634,322.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,698.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,968 shares of company stock valued at $6,033,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.