Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,578 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Align Technology worth $705,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALGN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 51.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 58.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 511.4% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,274,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 37.7% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

ALGN stock opened at $643.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $697.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $630.45. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $322.87 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALGN. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.90, for a total transaction of $3,509,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,186 shares of company stock worth $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

