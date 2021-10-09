Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,592 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $684,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Roku by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $323.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.15 billion, a PE ratio of 197.17 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.52 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $360.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total transaction of $26,368,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $192,854,281. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

