Geode Capital Management LLC Has $786.69 Million Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,497,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,141,601 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $786,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 59,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 37,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

JCI opened at $69.01 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

