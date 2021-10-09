Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 121,386 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,767,923 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,386 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $657,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $307.17 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.75 and a 52-week high of $322.00. The company has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 99.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FTNT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.96.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

