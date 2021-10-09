Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,474,454 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of eBay worth $733,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 115.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on EBAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock valued at $5,892,419. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $77.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

