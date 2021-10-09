Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Receives €100.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €99.30 ($116.82).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GXI shares. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €87.10 ($102.47) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €106.00 ($124.71) price target on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

ETR:GXI traded up €1.40 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €79.40 ($93.41). 131,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €87.67 and a 200 day moving average price of €89.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 26.80. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €81.30 ($95.65) and a 1-year high of €103.70 ($122.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.13.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

