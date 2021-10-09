Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Downgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLAPF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $$17.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Glanbia has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $17.70.

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.