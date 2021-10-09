GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,460 by UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GSK. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,399 ($18.28) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of £70.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,441.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,392.09. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.