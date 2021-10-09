Global Invacom Group (LON:GINV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.18

Global Invacom Group Limited (LON:GINV)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 7.80 ($0.10). Global Invacom Group shares last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10), with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of £21.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.30.

Global Invacom Group Company Profile (LON:GINV)

Global Invacom Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, design, and supply of integrated satellite communications equipment in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Satellite Communications and Contract Manufacturing segments.

