Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GLOBALSTAR INC offers satellite voice and data services to commercial and recreational users in more than 120 countries around the world. Globalstar’s products include mobile and fixed satellite telephones, simplex and duplex satellite data modems and flexible service packages. Many land based and maritime industries benefit from Globalstar with increased productivity from remote areas beyond cellular and landline service. Global customer segments include: oil and gas, government, mining, forestry, commercial fishing, utilities, military, transportation, heavy construction, emergency preparedness, and business continuity as well as individual recreational users. Globalstar data solutions are ideal for various asset and personal tracking, data monitoring and SCADA applications. “

Get Globalstar alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Globalstar from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Globalstar has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 0.10.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Globalstar by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,969,438 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,205,000 after buying an additional 16,619,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 200.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,274,540 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,369,000 after purchasing an additional 30,866,364 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Globalstar by 359.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,175,111 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 96.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,399,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $18,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099,518 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar Company Profile

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globalstar (GSAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.