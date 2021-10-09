GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Shares of GLYC stock opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. GlycoMimetics has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.40.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the first quarter worth $35,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in GlycoMimetics by 113.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

