GNY (GNY) Price Hits $0.32 on Top Exchanges

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. One GNY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000591 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a market capitalization of $61.95 million and approximately $156,345.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GNY has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.83 or 0.00229126 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00012358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.07 or 0.00101077 BTC.

About GNY

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official website for GNY is www.gny.io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling GNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.