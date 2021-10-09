Gold Poker (GPKR) Price Tops $0.0044

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 9th. Gold Poker has a total market cap of $23,227.71 and approximately $187.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gold Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 53.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00063314 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.88 or 0.00141101 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00091551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 70% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,158.14 or 0.99932545 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.49 or 0.06352863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the exchanges listed above.

