Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,127 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Golden Star Resources were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSS. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Golden Star Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSS opened at $2.55 on Friday. Golden Star Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.83.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.39 million during the quarter. Golden Star Resources had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a positive return on equity of 129.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Star Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

