Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Position Decreased by 55I LLC

55I LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GIGB opened at $53.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $56.48.

