Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Trading Down 0.3%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)’s stock price dropped 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.65 and last traded at $15.65. Approximately 356 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67.

About Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF)

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

