Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Major Shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara Acquires 61,475 Shares

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara bought 61,475 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, for a total transaction of $850,199.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 75,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $984,000.00.

Shares of GRPH opened at $13.35 on Friday. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.88.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, research analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on GRPH shares. Cowen started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

