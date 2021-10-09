Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) Stock Rating Lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$1.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$2.25 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Great Panther Mining stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$0.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.80. Great Panther Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$206.94 million and a PE ratio of 7.63.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$64.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$57.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Panther Mining will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Great Panther Mining

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

