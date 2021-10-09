Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

GPEAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised Great Portland Estates from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of GPEAF opened at $10.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.69. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning Â£2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

