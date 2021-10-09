Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,110 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,992,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,517 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 512.5% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,092,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,275,000 after acquiring an additional 913,923 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 417.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 908,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,012,000 after acquiring an additional 733,300 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,198,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cannae by 234.7% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 854,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after buying an additional 599,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $31.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.94 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a return on equity of 1.96% and a net margin of 88.62%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

