Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $1.06 Million Position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in CorVel were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRVL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CorVel by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,791,000 after acquiring an additional 164,978 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CorVel by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CorVel during the first quarter worth $3,445,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 92.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after buying an additional 25,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,203,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

CRVL opened at $170.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.51. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $78.63 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter.

In other news, insider Maxim Shishin sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.82, for a total value of $91,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $182,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael G. Combs sold 2,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.62, for a total transaction of $384,592.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,755 shares of company stock worth $6,271,617. Corporate insiders own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

