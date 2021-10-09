Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $911,000 Position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,786,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 330,602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KAR opened at $15.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.68, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

KAR Auction Services Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

