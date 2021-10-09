Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 1,204.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,995 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,623 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Bancorp were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in The Bancorp by 953.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,396,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168,832 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Bancorp by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bancorp by 646.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 6,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Michael J. Bradley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,663.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damian Kozlowski sold 26,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $655,024.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 245,603 shares of company stock worth $5,784,182 over the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $30.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.47.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $79.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.98 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 32.24% and a return on equity of 17.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

