Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 327 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,836 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of City worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 448.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 83,132 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of City by 5.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,242,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of City by 59.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of City by 432.9% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 22,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 18,414 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of City by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $79.07 on Friday. City Holding has a 1-year low of $55.34 and a 1-year high of $88.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.00 and a 200 day moving average of $77.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.65.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.25. City had a net margin of 35.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $55.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

In related news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $86,049.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

City Holding Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. The firm offers savings and checking accounts, credit and debit cards, loans, online and mobile banking, commercial and mortgage loans, trust services and wealth management services.

