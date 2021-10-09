Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAAS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Pan American Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Pan American Silver by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Pan American Silver stock opened at $23.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $39.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $382.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.