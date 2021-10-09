Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. Grid Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.88 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 6.55%.

GDYN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Yueou Wang sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $2,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 237,514 shares of company stock worth $6,690,563. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 604,155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after acquiring an additional 724,987 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 365,195 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,564,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

GDYN opened at $28.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -150.58 and a beta of 0.83. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $32.69.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

