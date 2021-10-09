Grin (GRIN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.36 Million

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000738 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $34.52 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,467.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.75 or 0.06559413 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.98 or 0.00330437 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $615.28 or 0.01129628 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.10 or 0.00102993 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $276.04 or 0.00506806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.04 or 0.00348913 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.00329928 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00005216 BTC.

Grin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 85,886,160 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

