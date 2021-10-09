Guggenheim Downgrades Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to Sell

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) was downgraded by investment analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $58.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $97.00. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.48 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.32.

NYSE PNW opened at $66.58 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.37.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

