Guider (GDR) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 9th. During the last seven days, Guider has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. Guider has a market capitalization of $9,373.02 and $48.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Guider coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Guider alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00050394 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00231146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00102336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Guider Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.