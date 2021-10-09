HaloDAO (RNBW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.92 Million

HaloDAO (CURRENCY:RNBW) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 9th. HaloDAO has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $88,928.00 worth of HaloDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HaloDAO coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000625 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HaloDAO has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00067547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00136251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.00 or 0.00087535 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,873.53 or 1.00063350 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,527.44 or 0.06432381 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003263 BTC.

HaloDAO Coin Profile

HaloDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,602,877 coins. HaloDAO’s official Twitter account is @halodaofinance

HaloDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HaloDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HaloDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HaloDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

