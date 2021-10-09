Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the second quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 405.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 739.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of several research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.16.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.72. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $52.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

