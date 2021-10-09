Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) to post sales of $80.85 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.40 million and the highest is $84.30 million. Harmony Biosciences posted sales of $45.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmony Biosciences will report full year sales of $306.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $298.10 million to $315.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $513.60 million, with estimates ranging from $440.90 million to $586.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmony Biosciences.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 66.92% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 9,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $300,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,106. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 139.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 391.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRMY opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.17 and a beta of -0.46. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36.

Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

